Decatur police: Suspect in custody after hitting officer with truck, multi-agency chase

Decatur police say a traffic officer on a motorcycle was hit by a truck Monday afternoon in the area of Newcomb Street and Highway 20.

Police say the officer tried to stop a Ford F-150 around 2 p.m., when the driver tried to back up on the officer. They say the suspect then took off, starting a multi-agency chase in Northwest Decatur.

The suspect was taken into custody in Athens in the area of Highway 72 and Interstate 65. The officer has minor injuries.

Alabama State Troopers responded along with police.