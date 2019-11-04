Decatur police say a traffic officer on a motorcycle was hit by a truck Monday afternoon in the area of Newcomb Street and Highway 20.
Police say the officer tried to stop a Ford F-150 around 2 p.m., when the driver tried to back up on the officer. They say the suspect then took off, starting a multi-agency chase in Northwest Decatur.
The suspect was taken into custody in Athens in the area of Highway 72 and Interstate 65. The officer has minor injuries.
Alabama State Troopers responded along with police.
Related Content
- Decatur police: Suspect in custody after hitting officer with truck, multi-agency chase
- Several suspects arrested in multi-agency saturation in Sand Mountain
- Suspects in custody after police chase in Huntsville
- UPDATE: Decatur police identify pedestrian hit by truck
- Suspects sought after vehicle chase with Decatur Police
- Two arrested after police chase in Decatur
- Two facing drug charges after multi-county police chase
- Sheriff’s office: Decatur man arrested after chase in stolen truck
- Card cloning hits Decatur
- PHOTOS: Dozens arrested in multi-agency drug round up
Scroll for more content...