Danville triple murder suspect, 'significant other' both captured

The Decatur Police Department says Carson Peters is now in police custody.

Police said Carson Peters surrendered to U.S. Marshals at Riverwalk Marina in Decatur.

April Hanner, the woman police described as being Carson Peters' significant other who was helping him elude police, has been arrested in Piedmont, about 100 miles from Riverwalk Marina.

Carson Peters faces three capital murder charges for killing three people Sunday night in Danville.

Hanner faces a charge of Hindering Prosecution in the 1st Degree

The victims have been identified them as Teresa Peters, James Miller, and Tammy Smith. A fourth victim is in Huntsville Hospital. (Read more here)

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for more information.