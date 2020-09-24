Decatur police: Suspect caught leaving the scene of a vehicle break-in

Decatur police say a suspect was caught while leaving the scene of a vehicle break-in.

A resident reported on Sept. 19 that their vehicle was broken into in the 600 block of 12th Avenue NW. The police department says Mack Fabian Collier was developed as a suspect after being followed from the area of the crime in his vehicle.

Collier was arrested the same day and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $2,500.

Decatur police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

