Clear

Decatur police: Stolen gun, drugs found after Jeep runs red light

Daniel Lamont Orr, Daniel Rashun Jones

Police searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of synthetic cannabinoids ("spice") and a stolen firearm.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 4:16 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 4:28 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department says a traffic stop uncovered drugs and a stolen gun.

Officers on Sunday stopped a red Jeep Compass after running a red light. They said the driver, Daniel Lamont Orr, did not have a driver’s license. They identified the passenger as Daniel Rashun Jones, said Emme Long, police spokeswoman.

Police searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of synthetic cannabinoids ("spice") and a stolen firearm, Long said.

Orr was charged with trafficking in synthetic analog, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and running a red light.

Bond was set at $5,900.

Jones was charged with trafficking in synthetic analog, second-degree receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $7,800.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events