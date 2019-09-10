Decatur police: Stolen gun, drugs found after Jeep runs red light

The Decatur Police Department says a traffic stop uncovered drugs and a stolen gun.

Officers on Sunday stopped a red Jeep Compass after running a red light. They said the driver, Daniel Lamont Orr, did not have a driver’s license. They identified the passenger as Daniel Rashun Jones, said Emme Long, police spokeswoman.

Police searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of synthetic cannabinoids ("spice") and a stolen firearm, Long said.

Orr was charged with trafficking in synthetic analog, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and running a red light.

Bond was set at $5,900.

Jones was charged with trafficking in synthetic analog, second-degree receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $7,800.