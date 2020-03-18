Clear

Decatur police: Stabbing suspect held without bond

Marlon Thompson

Decatur police officers responded to a stabbing Tuesday evening.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 1:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man is in the Morgan County Jail for a stabbing Tuesday evening.

Decatur police say officers responded around 6:02 p.m. to the 800-block of East Moulton Street. They found the victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Marlon Thompson is charged with assault in the first degree. He's being held without bond.

