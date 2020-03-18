A man is in the Morgan County Jail for a stabbing Tuesday evening.
Decatur police say officers responded around 6:02 p.m. to the 800-block of East Moulton Street. They found the victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Marlon Thompson is charged with assault in the first degree. He's being held without bond.
Related Content
- Decatur police: Stabbing suspect held without bond
- Suspected murders being held without bond
- Huntsville drug trafficking suspect held on $1 million bond
- Decatur police: Man steals purse, gets $50,000 bond
- Decatur police: Teen Point Mallard shooting suspect busted with pot while out on bond
- Decatur Police seeking help in identifying suspect
- PHOTOS: Decatur police searching for theft suspect
- Decatur Police arrest church burglary suspect
- Decatur police arrest apartment burglary suspect
- Decatur police seek counterfeit money suspects
Scroll for more content...