Decatur police: ‘Significant other’ of triple murder suspect helping him evade capture

The Decatur Police Department announced Tuesday that 41-year-old April Hanner, described as the significant other of capital murder suspect Carson Ray Peters, is actively assisting Peters in eluding law enforcement.

Hanner now faces a charge of Hindering Prosecution in the 1st Degree, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Police said Carson Peters faces three capital murder charges for killing three people Sunday night in Danville. The victims have been identified them as Teresa Peters, James Miller, and Tammy Smith. A fourth victim is in Huntsville Hospital. (More details here)

Teresa Peters and Carson Peters are married and were engaged in divorce proceedings at the time of her murder.

Hanner is described as being 4’11 and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe Carson Peters and April Hanner are travelling in a Black Chevy 1500 truck. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Any information with regards to their whereabouts can be directed to Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.