Decatur police: Shoplifting arrest results in drug seizure, multiple charges

Tyler Pugh

The suspect was booked in the Morgan County Jail for multiple charges.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 9:49 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man is facing multiple charges after Decatur police say he was found with drugs during a shoplifting arrest.

Officers responded on Sunday to the Walmart on Spring Avenue SW when it was reported that a man was hiding merchandise in his shorts. Morgan County 911 said the man left the store without paying for the items.

Police say the suspect, Tyler Pugh, was found sitting in his vehicle. They say a search of the vehicle revealed the stolen merchandise, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Pugh was taken to the Morgan County Jail, where police say he was found with meth and synthetic cannabinoid.

Pugh is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, theft of property fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $2,900.

