Decatur police: Shooting victim sought for falsely naming suspect

Decatur police say the victim in a shooting on Friday has recanted his official statement that identified a suspect. They say he is currently not cooperating with law enforcement.
The department says the victim had previously confirmed the alleged identification of a shooter multiple times to law enforcement officers and medical personnel. Police issued a statement on Monday, asking the public for help locating that person.
Now, the department has obtained a warrant for the victim for falsely reporting information to a law enforcement officer. Bond for that charge is set at $300.
Because the Decatur Police Department says the person who was named as a suspect is no longer a suspect, we are not mentioning his name. Read the original story here.
