Decatur police: Shooting victim sought for falsely naming suspect

The department has obtained a warrant for the victim for falsely reporting information to a law enforcement officer.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 2:59 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 3:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur police say the victim in a shooting on Friday has recanted his official statement that identified a suspect. They say he is currently not cooperating with law enforcement.

The department says the victim had previously confirmed the alleged identification of a shooter multiple times to law enforcement officers and medical personnel. Police issued a statement on Monday, asking the public for help locating that person.

Now, the department has obtained a warrant for the victim for falsely reporting information to a law enforcement officer. Bond for that charge is set at $300.

Because the Decatur Police Department says the person who was named as a suspect is no longer a suspect, we are not mentioning his name. Read the original story here.

