Decatur police: Shooting suspect arrested Tuesday escaped during medical transport

Decatur police are searching for an escaped inmate Tuesday evening.

The department arrested and charged Mario Kellogg on Tuesday for first-degree assault after a shooting in December that injured a bystander and a dog.

Police say he escaped while “in route to be examined at the hospital for a preexisting injury Tuesday afternoon.”

Officers searched a home on 11th Avenue SW Tuesday night in an effort to locate Kellogg, but they were unsuccessful.

A warrant has been issued for Kellogg for third-degree escape.

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.