Decatur police: Portion of Stratford Road being closed for road work

Decatur police say, weather permitting, crews will replace drainage pipe on Stratford Road SE, just west of Palmetto Drive, beginning Tuesday, April 23.

Police say Stratford Road will be closed to through traffic from Brookwood Drive SE to Palmetto Drive SE, during the project, which is expected to last through Thursday, April 25.

Brookwood Drive at Stratford Road will be open to traffic, but Palmetto Drive at Stratford Road will be closed completely, according to police.

Police say drivers who need to use Palmetto Drive to access Stratford Road should go west on Crestview Drive, left on Murphree Road, and down to Stratford Road.