Decatur police: Officer steps in to stop drug overdose

The Decatur Police Department says an officer stopped a drug overdose Monday by administering Narcan.

The department has trained officers on the functions and deployment of Narcan since the fall of 2017, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

Patrol Officer Kim Evans directly applied her training by administering Narcan to an unconscious male who had overdosed on what is believed to be heroin on Monday, Long said.

The impacts of the overdose were halted and the man was alert by the time an ambulance arrived to take him to Decatur Morgan Hospital.

“Thanks to the dedication of our Training Unit to bring the latest advancements to our officers, we are able to better commit ourselves to accomplish what we all swore an oath to do – protect and save lives. I am proud of Officer Evans for her proactive thinking and diligence,” says Chief Nate Allen.

Long also provided these details:

How Narcan Works

Opioid drugs bind to receptors in the brain in a way that reduces pain and produces euphoric feelings. These receptors also control respiration. When the levels of opioids in the brain get too high, breathing slows down, eventually causing respiratory failure and a lack of oxygen to the brain and central nervous system.

Narcan works by displacing the opioids in the brain and blocking them from binding to the brain’s receptors, so that the body can return to normal breathing.

Administering Procedures

Under Alabama’s State House Bill 208, Narcan has been approved for use by law enforcement officers to treat opioid overdoses in an attempt to minimize overdose deaths.

Officers are required to complete mandatory training before carrying or administering Narcan.