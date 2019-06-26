Decatur police: Multiple people hurt in Tuesday's deadly wreck on Point Mallard Parkway

Decatur police have released more information about a wreck involving multiple vehicles that happened Tuesday at 7:14 a.m. on Point Mallard Parkway (Highway 67), just west of Refuge Headquarters Road.

Police say five vehicles were involved in the wreck, and there were multiple injuries. Emily Long, police spokesperson, says a Chevy Tahoe driven by Jonna McGuyre, 33, lost control and hit two pickup trucks and an SUV before colliding head-on in the northbound lanes with a Nissan Versa driven by Ramsey Williams, 30.

Williams died at the scene, and McGuyre was taken to Huntsville Hospital. Police say as of Wednesday afternoon, McGuyre is in stable condition.

According to Long, two children, ages one and four, were in the vehicle with McGuyre at the time of the crash and were also taken to Huntsville Hospital. They are also listed in stable condition Wednesday afternoon.

Police say there were minor injuries to passengers of the three other vehicles involved in the wreck. An investigation is underway.