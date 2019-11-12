Decatur police: Man wanted on 12 warrants faces new charges after chase, wreck

Decatur police say a man who was wanted on several warrants is now in custody.

On Nov. 7, investigators tried to stop a vehicle driven by Eddie Reggie Sears in the 900-block of Carridale Street.

Police say Sears led the investigators on a short chase. They say he then wrecked at the intersection of Spring Avenue SW and Austin Street SW and ran away. He was not injured in the wreck.

Sears was arrested and charged with 12 active failure to appear warrants, reckless endangerment, attempting to flee and elude, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana second-degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail without bond.