Decatur police: Man steals purse, gets $50,000 bond

Decatur police have charged a man for stealing a purse from a vehicle.
The department arrested Gary Peoples on Aug. 23 and charged him with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.
Police responded Aug. 19 to the 1800 block of 5th Avenue where a woman said she discovered her purse had been stolen from her vehicle.
Peoples was developed as the suspect, said Emme Long, police spokeswoman.
He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $50,000 bond.
