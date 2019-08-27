Clear

Decatur police: Man steals purse, gets $50,000 bond

Gary Peoples

Police responded Aug. 19 to the 1800 block of 5th Avenue where a woman said she discovered her purse had been stolen from her vehicle.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 9:54 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 9:58 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Decatur police have charged a man for stealing a purse from a vehicle.

The department arrested Gary Peoples on Aug. 23 and charged him with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Police responded Aug. 19 to the 1800 block of 5th Avenue where a woman said she discovered her purse had been stolen from her vehicle.

Peoples was developed as the suspect, said Emme Long, police spokeswoman.

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events