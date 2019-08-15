Clear
Decatur police: Man shot in foot in parking fight

The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 3:08 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 4:39 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher, Josh Rayburn

One man is in the hospital and another in custody after Decatur police say a parking fight led to a shooting.

About 1:45 Thursday, the Decatur Police Department received a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of 13th Avenue SE.

It was determined that a disagreement between two men in a parking lot led to the suspect shooting the victim in the foot.

People nearby said one man opened his car door into the other, and a scuffle ensued.

The suspect is currently in custody for interview, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

