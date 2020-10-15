Decatur police: Man in jail, another in the hospital after assault with broken bottle

A Decatur man is in jail for assaulting someone with a broken bottle.

Decatur police officers responded on Wednesday to a disturbance in the 1500-block of Carridale Street SW. They found a victim with multiple lacerations caused by a broken bottle.

The man was taken to Parkway Medical Center and later to the University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital.

Police say the suspect, Gaspar Recinos, was found in the area on Thursday and arrested for assault second degree. He’s held in the Morgan County Jail with a $2,500 bond.