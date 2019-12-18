Decatur police: Man in custody for child pornography after monthslong investigation

Decatur police say after a monthslong investigation, a suspect is now in custody for having child pornography.

The department says it received a tip in April from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to child pornography.

Investigators developed David Pritchard as a suspect and a search warrant was executed at his home on July 3.

With help from the Tennessee Valley Regional Computer Forensics Lab from July to December, Decatur police were able to obtain warrants for Pritchard's arrest.

Pritchard was arrested on Dec. 17 for five counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail, and bail is set at $75,000.