Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur police: Man in custody for child pornography after monthslong investigation

David Pritchard

Bail is set at $75,000.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 10:51 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 11:02 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Decatur police say after a monthslong investigation, a suspect is now in custody for having child pornography.

The department says it received a tip in April from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to child pornography.

Investigators developed David Pritchard as a suspect and a search warrant was executed at his home on July 3.

With help from the Tennessee Valley Regional Computer Forensics Lab from July to December, Decatur police were able to obtain warrants for Pritchard's arrest.

Pritchard was arrested on Dec. 17 for five counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail, and bail is set at $75,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events