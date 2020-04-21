Clear

Decatur police: Man found unconscious, arrested on drug charges

Benjamin Griffin

A Decatur man is facing drug charges after police say he was found unconscious in his vehicle over the weekend.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 3:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur police say a man is facing drug charges after he was found unconscious in his vehicle.

Officers responded on Sunday to 5th Avenue SE and Prospect Drive SE, where a man, who was identified as Benjamin Griffin, was reported unconscious in a vehicle.

According to the department, officers found heroin and drug paraphernalia in Griffin’s vehicle, and he was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for a possible overdose. They say he left and was later located and taken back to the hospital.

After being released, Griffin was booked in the Morgan County Jail for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1,300.

