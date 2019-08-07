Decatur police: Man charged with assault after firing shots into crowd

Decatur police say a man is charged with assault after a shooting on Saturday on 19th Avenue SW.

The department says officers responded around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 1300-block of 19th Avenue SW to find a female victim with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

She was taken to Huntsville Hospital. Police say she has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to police, an investigation revealed that the suspect, Xavier Yarbrough, had fired several shots into a crowd, striking the victim.

Yarbrough turned himself in to the Decatur Police Department on Monday for first-degree assault. He was booked in the Morgan County with a bond set at $30,000.