Decatur police: Man charged after chasing 15-year-old girl while performing ‘lewd act’

A Decatur man faces multiple charges after police say he chased a 15-year-old girl “while inappropriately touching himself.”

Michael Sapp, 30, is charged with public lewdness and disorderly conduct after police say plain-clothes officers spotted him about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday near 8th Avenue SE and Grant Street SE.

Officers began following Sapp and saw him start running toward the girl while he was “performing a lewd act,” according to the Decatur Police Department.

Police said Sapp ran down a nearby alley after he saw them.

Investigators said the girl was extremely distraught and attempting to get away from Sapp.

At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that Sapp was intentionally following the juvenile female down the sidewalk while inappropriately touching himself, police said.

Sapp was charged and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

The girl’s parents came to pick her up.