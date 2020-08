Decatur police say a man was arrested after officers found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped the truck on Aug. 12 for having an obscured tag and no turn signal near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Prospect Drive. They identified the driver as Eulises Sanchez.

Police say meth was found during a search of the vehicle.

Sanchez is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $1,000.