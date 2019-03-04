Decatur police: Man busted for pound of meth, then found with crack at jail

The Decatur Police Department arrested a man Friday on multiple drug charges after they say he initially failed to yield to a vehicle stop.

On Friday investigators and officers with the Decatur Police Department executed a vehicle stop on a blue Chevrolet Malibu for a traffic violation, said Emme Long, department spokesperson

The vehicle failed to yield and led patrol officers on a pursuit. The driver, Jaylen Tremayne Williams, eventually fled the vehicle on foot but was quickly taken into custody, Long said.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of more than one pound of methamphetamine, which was valued at more than $20,000.

A loaded firearm, marijuana, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia were also located inside the vehicle, Long said.

Williams was subsequently charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, attempt to elude law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana in the second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and numerous traffic infractions.

Once Williams arrived at the jail, he was found to be in possession of over eight grams of crack cocaine, Long said.

He was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and tampering with physical evidence.