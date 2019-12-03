Decatur police: Man arrested for drug charges after leading officers on chase

Decatur police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a short pursuit.

The department says on Nov. 28, an officer was patrolling the area of Beltline Road and Old Moulton Road when he saw a car traveling southbound.

The officer identified the driver as Joshua Atchley, who had active warrants with the department. Police say he tried to stop the car, but Atchley refused to stop and led officers on a short chase. They say the vehicle chase ended in the 1200 block of Goldridge Drive SW, where Atchley ran away.

Atchley was caught shortly after. Police say he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, hallucinogens, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia.

Atchley is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to flee or elude law enforcement and running a red light. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $3,200.