Decatur police: Man arrested after gambling machines, drugs found at local business

The Decatur Police Department took 13 gambling machines from a business on Monday.

The department says it received an illegal gambling complaint on Monday at Cecil’s Treasure Chest at 830-B McGlathery Lane. Investigators went to the business to speak with the owner and found Alberto Calderon.

While speaking with Calderon, investigators saw three people in a back room playing what appeared to be gambling machines, according to police. They say Calderon was also found to be in possession of meth, marijuana and a large amount of cash.

Calderon is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Promoting Gambling. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail and released on a $1,600 bond.

Police say Calderon also has an active misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court for driving without a license.