Photo Gallery 1 Images
Decatur police say a man accused in a deadly hit-and-run is now charged with capital murder.
On Oct. 28, 2018, police responded to the 400-block of 12th Avenue NW to find an injured, unconscious man in the roadway. He was later identified as Ricardo Brown.
Brown was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. It was determined he’d been injured in a hit-and-run.
With information from witnesses, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jason Osborn. Police also determined Osborn had robbed Brown for money and illegal narcotics, prior to hitting him with the vehicle.
On Sept. 13, 2019, police obtained two warrants charging Osborn with murder and robbery first-degree. Police say he was already in custody for unrelated charges.
Police say the investigation was presented to a grand jury on Thursday, which returned an indictment to charge Osborn with capital murder.
Osborn is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.
Related Content
- Decatur police: Man accused in 2018 hit-and-run now charged with capital murder
- Decatur man charged with capital murder in double homicide
- Huntsville man charged with capital murder
- Decatur police arrest two suspects for capital murder
- Man indicted on capital murder charges for 2016 Toney murders
- Decatur police charge man who used truck to hit officer with attempted murder
- Decatur Police seek driver in deadly hit and run
- Decatur man charged with robbery, fighting police
- Man charged with assaulting Decatur police officers
- Decatur police charge man with meth trafficking