Decatur police: Knife-wielding burglar in jail on $50,000 bond

A Decatur man is held on a $50,000 bond after police say he tried to hurt someone with a knife during a burglary.

On May 31, Decatur police officers responded to a burglary in the 2300-block of Williamsburg Court SW. They say a suspect, Timothy Scott Perry, was located at the scene.

After speaking to victims, police say it was discovered Perry had entered their home armed with a knife. They say he tried to assault one of the residents, but they were able to defend themselves.

On June 4, a warrant was obtained for Perry's arrest for burglary first degree. He was arrested the next day and booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.