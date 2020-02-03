Clear
Decatur police: Inmate steals, wrecks Winston County Sheriff's Office cruiser

An inmate is back in custody tonight after police say a Winston County Sheriff's Office cruiser was stolen by that inmate and involved in a crash in Decatur.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 8:57 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 9:30 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

About 4:45 p.m. Monday, Decatur police officers responded to a reckless driver call at the intersection of Cedar Lake Road and Hwy. 31 South.

They determined the cruiser hit another vehicle and then a light pole there.

The inmate was captured, said Emme Long, Decatur police spokesperson.

She said the inmate, whose name has not yet been released, will face charges from both Winston County and the Decatur Police Department.

