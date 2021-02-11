Decatur police: Injured baby in critical condition, man charged with assault

An 8-month-old Decatur child is in critical condition in a Birmingham hospital with injuries police say came from a man now charged with assault.

Decatur police officers went to a home in the 2,200 block of Victoria Drive SW about 11:59 a.m. Tuesday on a call about a child in medical distress.

The child was taken to a hospital, where physical injuries were discovered.

On Wednesday, police arrested Cameron Almen Elliott, 22, of Decatur and charged him with assault, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Decatur police said they found Elliott in possession of marijuana that was packaged for re-sell and some prescription medication.

Elliott was book in the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a $260,000 bond.