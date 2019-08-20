Decatur police: Help us find the car involved in a man’s death

The Decatur Police Department is renewing a call for help finding the person responsible for a fatal collision.

Ricardo Dewayne Brown, 42, of Decatur was killed after being struck by a vehicle about 4:30 a.m. Oct. 28, 2018, near the intersection of 12th Avenue NW and 3rd Street NW.

Police have been looking for a white-colored vehicle with damage to the front. Read the original story here

Any automotive repair shop that has repaired a white or pearl white vehicle with front-end damage - specifically on the passenger side hood, quarter panel, or windshield - from Oct. 28, 2018, to today is also urged to come forward, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Potential witnesses of the accident and members of the public who may have additional knowledge about the case, are strongly encouraged to speak with Detective Sean Mukaddam by contacting him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov or 256-341-4617.