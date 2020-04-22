Decatur police: Help identify suspects using fake cash at North Alabama businesses

Photo Gallery 8 Images
Police are asking the public for help to identify suspects accused of using counterfeit money at multiple locations in Decatur and surrounding cities.
If you have information, call Decatur police at 256-341-4669 or send an email to mferguson@decatur-al.gov.
