Decatur police: Help ID suspect in armed robbery at Krispy Kreme

Decatur police are working to identify a suspect in an armed robbery over the weekend.

It happened around 7:08 a.m. Sunday at the Krispy Kreme on Beltline Road Southwest. Police say a man entered the business brandishing a gun and left with an “undisclosed amount of money.”

The department shared surveillance photos of the suspect on Monday. If anyone has information about the robbery, they’re asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

