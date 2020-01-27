Clear

Decatur police: Help ID suspect accused of stealing vehicle, using stolen bank card

Courtesy of Decatur police

Decatur police want help finding a suspect shown in surveillance footage.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 2:06 PM
Updated: Jan 27, 2020 2:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Decatur police want help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle and fraudulently using a credit or debit card.

The department says the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Jan. 4.

If you have information, police ask you to contact Detective Macklin at (256) 341-4846 or jmacklin@decatur-al.gov.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events