Decatur police: Help ID suspect accused of stealing vehicle, using stolen bank card

Decatur police want help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle and fraudulently using a credit or debit card.
The department says the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Jan. 4.
If you have information, police ask you to contact Detective Macklin at (256) 341-4846 or jmacklin@decatur-al.gov.
