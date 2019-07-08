The Decatur Police Department says a Hartselle man died Saturday after he was struck by an SUV.
Paul McKinley Evans, 42, was walking and crossed Hwy. 42 in front of a white Chevrolet Suburban and was struck, said Emme Long, police spokeswoman.
Long said about 8:51 p.m. Saturday that Decatur Fire & Rescue, Decatur Police, First Response EMS, and Greg's Ambulance Service were dispatched to the area of Hwy. 24, just east of old Hwy. 24
Evans was transported Decatur General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The investigation is ongoing, Long said.
Related Content
- Decatur police: Hartselle pedestrian killed crossing highway in front of SUV
- Pedestrian killed crossing Decatur street
- Pedestrian hit and killed by RV in Decatur
- Pedestrian hit and killed when trying to cross Patton road
- Car Flipped In Decatur Highway
- Pedestrian identified in deadly Decatur wreck
- UPDATE: Decatur police identify pedestrian hit by truck
- Hartselle police searching for forgery suspect
- Acting police chief appointed in Hartselle
- A Hartselle man is missing
Scroll for more content...