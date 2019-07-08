Decatur police: Hartselle pedestrian killed crossing highway in front of SUV

The Decatur Police Department says a Hartselle man died Saturday after he was struck by an SUV.

Paul McKinley Evans, 42, was walking and crossed Hwy. 42 in front of a white Chevrolet Suburban and was struck, said Emme Long, police spokeswoman.

Long said about 8:51 p.m. Saturday that Decatur Fire & Rescue, Decatur Police, First Response EMS, and Greg's Ambulance Service were dispatched to the area of Hwy. 24, just east of old Hwy. 24

Evans was transported Decatur General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing, Long said.