Decatur police: Georgia man arrested for making school bomb threat

Decatur police say a suspect has been arrested for calling in a bomb threat to Austin High School that triggered the campus to be put on lockdown.

The department responded on August 14th to the school. After an investigation revealed there was not an immediate threat to staff or students, the lockdown was lifted.

Police say the suspect, Christopher Rumph, lived in Fort Valley, Georgia, which is where the call was placed from. Decatur police charged him with making a terrorist threat, and he was arrested on August 16th by the Fort Valley Police Department in Georgia.

Rumph was extradited to Decatur, and he is being held at the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.