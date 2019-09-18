Decatur police: Felon arrested after wrecking stolen truck

An armed felon who Decatur police say wrecked a stolen truck now faces charges.

The Decatur Police Department went Austinville Flint Road about 11:55 p.m. Sunday to investigate a single-vehicle wreck.

An unoccupied 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 was found in the ditch beside the road. A check revealed the truck was stolen from Lawrence County. A handgun was found inside the truck.

Rodney Griffin was developed as the suspect, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Griffin later was found in the area of the wreck and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property. Police then learned Griffin is a convicted felon so a charge of certain persons forbidden to possess pistols was added.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $45,000.