Decatur police: Drug dealing suspect caught with crack, meth

The Decatur Police Department arrested a man who it says was caught selling drugs.

Investigators say they saw Bradley Dion Puckett making multiple drug transactions in an alley behind a residence in the 1,000 block of 18th Avenue SE on Thursday.

Police discovered that Puckett had a large quantity of crack cocaine and methamphetamine, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

They said a search of the residence lead to more meth and $1,600 in cash.

Puckett was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, and possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Due to his prior criminal history, Circuit Court Judge Howell set Puckett's bond at $600,000, Long said.