Decatur police: Driver wanted in hit-and-run wreck that injured 4 city employees

Decatur police say multiple city employees are injured after a hit-and-run wreck Saturday morning.

The wreck happened around 5 a.m. on the Highway River Bridge, also known as the Hudson Memorial Bridge.

Police say a gray Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on the highway at the same time there were two Decatur Utilities trucks and a large boom truck parked in the outside southbound lane.

According to the department, two Decatur Utilities employees, Wilson Atkins and Patrick Bryant, were in the boom bucket, and two other employees, Anthony Black and David Evans, were standing near the rear of that truck.

Police say the Silverado hit one of the Decatur Utilities trucks, pushing the truck against the concrete barrier. They say the Silverado continued southbound and then hit the second Decatur Utilities truck, pushing it partially over the concrete barrier wall and forcing it into the rear of the boom truck.

The bucket on the boom truck was lowering at the time it was hit, causing the two employees in it to be thrown from the lift, according to police. They say the impact of the second collision caused the Decatur Utilities truck to hit the two employees that were standing beside it.

Police say the driver of the Silverado, an unknown Hispanic male, ran from the scene.

The employees were taken to Decatur General Hospital. Anthony Black and David Evans were later taken to Huntsville Hospital. The department says at this time, none of their injuries are life threatening.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the identity or the whereabouts of the driver of the Silverado can call Traffic Lt. Delgado at (256) 341-4661.