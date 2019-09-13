Clear

Decatur police: Driver in deadly 2018 crash in custody for murder, robbery

Jason Osborn

Jason Osborn is charged with robbery first-degree and murder.

Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur police say the driver in a deadly 2018 hit-and-run wreck is in custody on robbery and murder charges.

Ricardo Dewayne Brown, 42, of Decatur was killed after being struck by a vehicle about 4:30 a.m. Oct. 31st, 2018, near the intersection of 12th Avenue NW and 3rd Street NW. Police say Jason Osborn robbed Brown for money and illegal narcotics prior to hitting him with the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Osborn is charged with robbery first-degree and murder. He is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $150,000 bond for the murder charge and a $60,000 bond for the robbery first-degree charge. Police say he was already in custody for unrelated charges.

