Body found in field by Highway 31 in Decatur

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 7:34 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 7:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A death investigation is underway in Decatur after police were notified of a deceased male found in a field behind the American Inn on Highway 31 South around 2:30 p.m. Monday, February 18.

Detectives responded to the field, and the body was transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences for identification and an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

According to Decatur police, at this time, no foul play is suspected.

