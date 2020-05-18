Decatur police: Citizen tips lead to drug seizure, one arrest

A man is in the Morgan County Jail after Decatur police say drugs were found in his home.
The police department says it received multiple complaints this month of drug activity in the 3100-block of Modaus Road SW. On May 16, officers responded to a home where they found Eulises James Sanchez.
Police say Sanchez was found with marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia. He is charged with possession of marijuana first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bond is set at $3,800.
