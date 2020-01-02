Decatur police: Citizen tip helps in arrest of storage facility theft suspect

Decatur police say a citizen tip led to the arrest of a man accused of stealing property from a local storage facility.

On Dec. 27 and Dec. 29, officers responded to iStorage on Deere Road after two RV campers and a utility trailer being stored there were stolen.

Police say Charles Jackson was developed as the suspect and his photograph and vehicle were posted to social media by iStorage.

According to the department, Jackson was observed in Huntsville on Dec. 29 by two people who had seen the photos of Jackson and his vehicle on Facebook. They called Huntsville police, and Jackson was taken into custody.

Jackson is charged with three counts of theft of property first-degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond at $90,000.

Decatur police determined one of the RV campers had been transported to Cullman and the utility trailer and second RV Camper had been transported to Arab.

With help from Cullman police and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at a home in Cullman and all the stolen property was located.

Decatur police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.