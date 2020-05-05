Decatur police: Citizen complaints lead to drug bust, 3 arrests

The Decatur Police Department says citizen complaints led to three drug arrests.
The department says it received multiple complaints during the months of April and May about drug activity at a home in the 2400-block of McNair Street SW.
On May 4, investigators arrested Jason Ingle, Courtney Baker and Jacob Ballenger at the home. Police say meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found there. The suspects are being held in the Morgan County Jail.
Ingle is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unlawful possession of marijuana second degree.
Baker is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ballenger is charged with loitering in a drug house and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
