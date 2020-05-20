Decatur police: Citizen complaints lead to drug arrest, home being condemned

Decatur police say citizen complaints led to a man being jailed on drug charges and his home being condemned.

The department says multiple complaints were received in May about drug activity at the home in the 1900-block of 8th Street SE.

On May 19, officers arrested the homeowner, Keith Bernard Huff. They say he was found with meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Huff is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony probation violation through Morgan County. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $1,600 bond.

Police say the city's Community Development Department responded to the home due to its poor condition and condemned it.