Decatur police: Citizen complaints lead to 3 drug arrests

Stacy Pitts (left), Lukas Fortenberry (center) and Joshua McCulloch (right)

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 2:29 PM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 2:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur police say three people are in custody after complaints of drug activity at an apartment in the 2400 block of Windover Place SW.

Police say investigators arrived at the apartment on Nov. 21 in reference to the complaints and found Stacy Pitts, Joshua McCulloch and Lukas Fortenberry inside. They say a large amount of drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment and meth was found in Fortenberry's vehicle.

All three suspects were arrested and booked in the Morgan County Jail.

Pitts is charged with illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $300.

McCulloch is charged with trespassing third-degree and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $600.

Fortenberry is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Bond is set at $1,000.

