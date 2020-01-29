Decatur police: Citizen complaints lead to 2 arrests, house being condemned

Decatur police say citizen complaints led to two arrests and a home being condemned.

The department received complaints in January of illegal drug activity at a home in the 2000 block of Enolam Boulevard SE.

On Jan. 27, investigators responded to the address and arrested Wanda Gambrell, who they say was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say due to the condition of the home, Decatur Community Development responded and condemned the home because it was deemed “unlivable.”

Kristina Gambrell, who also lived at the home, was arrested for multiple warrants with Decatur police and for being in possession of brass knuckles.

Wanda Gambrell is charged with illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $300 bond.

Kristina Gambrell is charged with her active warrants for a traffic violation, filing a false report with law enforcement and carrying a concealed weapon. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $900 bond.