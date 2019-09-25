Decatur police: Car hits 13-year-old student walking home from school

The Decatur Police Department is investigating after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a car while walking home from school.
Emme Long, department spokesperson, said the girl was taken to Huntsville Hosptial for Women and Children.
She has non-life-threatening injuries.
The call came in about 4:15 p.m. near Prospect Drive.
An investigation is underway.
