Decatur police: Car hits 13-year-old student walking home from school

The call came in about 4:15 p.m.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 5:06 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian, Will Robinson-Smith, Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department is investigating after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a car while walking home from school.

Emme Long, department spokesperson, said the girl was taken to Huntsville Hosptial for Women and Children.

She has non-life-threatening injuries.

The call came in about 4:15 p.m. near Prospect Drive.

An investigation is underway.

