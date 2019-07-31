Decatur police say officers are on the scene of a wreck on Point Mallard Parkway (HWY 67), near the Refuge Headquarters.
Police say the wreck victim has a potentially serious injury, and drivers should avoid the area.
For live traffic alerts, click here.
Related Content
- Decatur police: Avoid Point Mallard Parkway near Refuge Headquarters due to wreck
- Decatur police: Multiple people hurt in Tuesday's deadly wreck on Point Mallard Parkway
- Point Mallard Campground in Decatur closed due to flooding
- Decatur police charge woman with manslaughter in fatal Point Mallard Parkway crash
- Decatur Police seek suspect in Point Mallard shooting
- Decatur police arrest suspect in Point Mallard shooting
- Wild boar causes problems along Point Mallard Parkway
- Video captures 'Decatur gator' in Tennessee River near Point Mallard
- Decatur police: Teen Point Mallard shooting suspect busted with pot while out on bond
- Point Mallard Park's After Dark event cancelled
Scroll for more content...