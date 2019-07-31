Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur police: Avoid Point Mallard Parkway near Refuge Headquarters due to wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 11:47 AM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:49 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur police say officers are on the scene of a wreck on Point Mallard Parkway (HWY 67), near the Refuge Headquarters.

Police say the wreck victim has a potentially serious injury, and drivers should avoid the area.

For live traffic alerts, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events