Decatur police: 4 in custody on theft of property charges

Decatur police say four suspects are in custody on theft of property charges.

The department says on September 12, officers responded to the 3100-block of Modaus Road for the burglary of a storage building. The victim told police several of his personal belongings had been stolen.

According to police, on September 20 at 12:30 p.m., the victim reported a second burglary to his storage building and a black 2001 Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle that was also stolen.

Police say the stolen motorcycle was found on West Park Road in Hartselle. Dakota Ballenger, Randell Terry, McKayla Hill and James Ballenger were found to be in possession of it, police say.

According to the department, as the investigation continued, the property the victim had reported stolen from the storage building was also found on West Park Road.

The four suspects were charged with theft of property first-degree. Police say Dakota Ballenger was responsible for the first burglary at the victim’s storage building and was, therefore, also charged with burglary third-degree.

Dakota Ballenger, Randell Terry, McKayla Hill and James Ballenger were booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bonds for Randell Terry, McKayla Hill and James Ballenger were set at $5,000, each. Dakota Ballenger's bond was set at $7,500.