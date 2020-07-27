Decatur police: 4 charged after using dating app to lure victim

Four people face charges after the Decatur Police Department says they used a dating app to lure and rob a victim.

The victim contacted officers about 5:16 a.m. Sunday about a robbery, saying he was lured to a residence in the 2,900 block of McDonald Drive SW through an online dating app.

When the victim arrived at the residence, he was allowed inside by a female suspect and was then robbed at gunpoint by additional suspects, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Long said Brandon Delgado of Decatur, Mariano Gonzalez of Athens, Alexus Percival of Somerville, and Brandon Rosas of Decatur were all located at the residence and charged with first-degree robbery.

They were booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond each, which was set by Circuit Court Judge Stephen Brown.