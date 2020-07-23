Decatur police: 2 men arrested for chase with officers, drugs

The Decatur Police Department says two men are in jail after a chase with officers and a drug seizure.

The department says officers tried to stop a car near 6th Avenue and Prospect Drive for a traffic violation, but it did not stop and led them on a chase.

The chase ended in the 1000-block of 17th Avenue SE. Police say the occupants were identified as Larry Gill Jr. and Xavier Sears.

During the investigation, the department says officers found synthetic cannabinoid, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Gill is charged with trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana second degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to flee and elude.

Sears is charged with trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gill was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $6,200. Sears was booked into the jail with a bond at $5,600.